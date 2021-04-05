The Boutwell transaction represents Oliver’s third strategic acquisition and aligns with the company’s strategy to create a leading provider of innovative, high-quality packaging solutions

Oliver acquires Boutwell Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Oliver Inc. announced it has acquired Boutwell Packaging. Boutwell is a manufacturer of high-quality folding carton and blister card packaging serving personal care, healthcare, automotive aftermarket, food and beverage, and consumer products markets.

Based in Fitchburg, MA, Boutwell will continue delivering innovative packaging solutions from its current facility.

“Oliver is pleased to announce the acquisition of Boutwell to strengthen our position as a leading provider of custom paperboard packaging,” said Dan Rodenbush, President and CEO of Oliver. “With the addition of the Boutwell team, we will increase our reach into key markets while expanding our capabilities and capacity. We are proud to welcome Boutwell to the Oliver family.”

“Boutwell is excited to team up with Oliver,” added Ward McLaughlin, CEO of Boutwell. “The combination of Boutwell and Oliver will generate value for our customers by expanding our ability to create unique, innovative, and sustainable world-class packaging.”

Oliver has made significant investments in modern equipment, facilities, and people since Pfingsten became the majority shareholder in May 2016. The Boutwell transaction represents Oliver’s third strategic acquisition and aligns with the company’s strategy to create a leading provider of innovative, high-quality packaging solutions.

The transaction closed on March 31, 2021.

Source: Company Press Release