The new corrugated cardboard packaging facility will feature production machines, material handling and peripheral equipment

Construction started on new OjiFS Packaging Southern facility. (Credit: Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd.)

Oji Fibre Solutions (OjiFS), a producer of market pulp, paper and fibre-based packaging, has broken ground on $100m new corrugated cardboard packaging facility in Christchurch in the South Island of New Zealand.

The new fit-for-purpose facility will feature production machines, material handling and peripheral equipment designed to significantly improve safety, quality and food safety while reducing waste.

Planned to be completed in 2021, the new site will serve as the South Island hub for OjiFS’ packaging operations.

New facility to produce sustainable packaging products

The new facility will produce sustainable packaging products for South Island businesses to serve customers in the primary sector such as meat, dairy, fish, and horticulture.

It will also be equipped to produce boxes for shipping produce to local and export markets.

Oji Fibre Solutions packaging chief operating officer Grant Fitzgibbon said: “The new Christchurch facility will replace our existing Shands Road operation. By investing in the best available equipment, we will improve product quality and productivity, deliver environmental improvements and provide a safer operation than is possible in the current facility.”

In 2018, Oji Fibre Solutions has launched $72m cardboard manufacturing facility in Yatala, Queensland, Australia.

The facility in Yatala manufactures and supplies corrugated packaging products for end use markets across Queensland, Northern New South Wales and Northern Territory.

The company has developed the new paper-based packaging facility by using $65m Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund provided by Palaszczuk Government.

Oji Fibre Solutions Packaging operates ten manufacturing facilities throughout New Zealand and Australia.

It provides a range of cardboard products for industries including horticulture, dairy, meat, beverage, seafood, reseller and industrial manufacturing.

Oji operates cardboard packaging manufacturing facilities in Auckland, Hamilton, Levin, Christchurch, Sydney and Melbourne.