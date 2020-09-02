Each bag is made from material that has been traced through the entire supply chain – from collection to production

A New Reusable Bag made from Ocean-Bound Plastic. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Earthwise Bag Company, Inc.)

Earthwise Bag Co., working with OceanCycle, is now offering a new reusable bag that is made from Ocean-Bound Plastic. These bags are made with up to 90% post-consumer plastics that would otherwise end up in oceans and waterways. Each bag is made from material that has been traced through the entire supply chain – from collection to production.

OceanCycle, founded by Robert Goodwin and Ryan Schoenike, is a social enterprise reimagining the circular economy through sourcing, certifying and reusing materials to prevent ocean plastic pollution. OceanCycle has certified the material being used to produce the OceanWise bags, starting at the collection points, through the recycling process and conversion from flake to pellets.

“By creating a market for recycled ocean-bound plastics, we are able to incentivize the collection of plastic in countries that lack basic recycling infrastructure to create jobs and generate income which can be used to buy food, pay for education, and save for future needs,” says Ryan Schoenike, OceanCycle co-founder.

Fred Meyer is retailing the OceanWise bags in four different designs. These large format bags provide plenty of packing space and each one features an ocean-related theme with messaging that encourages everyone to help keep our oceans clean by reducing plastic pollution.

“Kroger, our longtime retail partner, was an obvious choice in terms of which grocer we would partner with on this program. They have demonstrated a longstanding commitment to sustainability and are actively working to increase recycling of flexible packaging within their private label assortment. We are very excited to debut the OceanWise™ bags in Fred Meyer stores and look forward to expanding the OceanWise™ program across the country,” added Steven Batzofin, General Manager and Co-Founder of Earthwise Bag Company, Inc.

OceanWise bags will be available in Fred Meyer stores exclusively upon release. Care labels, featuring a QR code with video instruction on how to clean and disinfect this particular bag style, are sewn into each bag. So be sure to ride the Next Wave in Reusable Bags™ and get your OceanWise™ Reusable Bag today!

Source: Company Press Release