O-I is supporting breweries and distilleries by providing glass containers for hand sanitizer to address the COVID-19 health crisis

O-I is providing glass packaging for hand sanitizer to address COVID-19 health crisis. (Credit: O-I)

O-I, a provider of glass container products, is providing glass packaging for hand sanitizer produced by breweries and distilleries during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Breweries and distilleries across the world have shifted their production lines to produce hand sanitizer instead of alcoholic beverages to address the COVID-19 health crisis.

Pennsylvania’s two production distilleries, including Faber Liquors and Jacquin, are focused on the production of hand sanitizer.

Faber Liquors is producing 120,000 bottles of hand sanitizer per day instead of 45,000 bottles of spirits using alcohol supplied by Jacquin’s. These bottles will be supplied to hospital workers and other first responders

Faber’s Ashleigh Baldwin said: “Everyone on the frontlines fighting this virus or supporting other life-sustaining activities is in desperate need of hand sanitizer and we didn’t hesitate in changing course.”

Faber Liquors is using O-I’s one-litre glass bottles for the hand sanitizer

Faber is using O-I’s one-litre glass bottles for the hand sanitizer. Based in Plano of Texas, O-I Packaging Solutions is producing the bottles for the hand sanitizer.

The O-I Packaging Solutions team and O-I’s plant in Guadalajara of Mexico increased the production of bottles to help Faber meet its bottling requirements.

O-I Packaging Solutions’ Susan Mosher said: “As a team, many players had to respond quickly to provide the support, from our Plano office to the Mexico plant and the commercial team to make this happen quick.”

Good George Brewing, a brewery based in Hamilton of New Zealand, is also using O-I glass bottles for hand sanitizer.

Good George is producing hand sanitizer by using recipe supplied by the World Health Organization (WHO). It is packaging the hand sanitizer in 946ml glass bottles made by O-I Glass New Zealand.

O-I said that it aims to support alcohol makers across the world who are producing hand sanitizer and other disinfectants during COVID-19.

In December 2019, O-I Glass completed corporate modernisation and adopted a new holding company structure to improve the operating efficiency and cost structure.