NutraPak invests in sports nutrition packaging. (Credit: NutraPakUSA)

NutraPak USA, a nutritional supplements packaging firm, has announced a major investment to expand its sports nutrition packaging capabilities.

The company has invested in new production lines for large jars, packers and canisters to meet the requirement of the customers in the sports nutrition segment.

With the investment, NutraPak USA is now providing a complete line of large indented PET packers, including sizes ranging from 1,500cc (48oz) to 6,250cc (1.6 gallons).

Packers are available in various gram weight options

The packers are available in several gram weight options as well as consumer-friendly powder scoop designs to access them easily.

The company claims that it has the lowest minimum order quantities of the industry that include custom colours, shapes and sizes.

NutraPak USA is committed to delivering green, eco-friendly, sustainable packaging for its customers.

The fully-green packaging is said to provide clients with a marketing advantage with environmentally-conscious consumers.

NutraPak USA also provides a comprehensive programme of services, turnkey solutions as well as customer care for private label retailers and contract manufacturers across the US.

The company’s product development team provides customised, proprietary formulations that are designed to meet the requirements of the customers and their channels of distribution.

Furthermore, the firm is committed to supporting startups with small runs, full package design services, and one-stop shopping for the launch of new products.

NutraPak USA provides quality private-label packaging for soft gels, gel caps, caplets, tablets and capsules in plastic bottles, blister packs or pouches. It provides liquids in glass or plastic bottles, using a large variety of caps, pumps and seals.

The company claims that its products are manufactured as per the HACCP, GMP, USDA Organic and ISO 9001 standards.