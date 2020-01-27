The eco-friendly product portfolio of NOW Plastics includes a range of packaging solutions

NOW Plastics has announced that it is providing a range of sustainable films and packaging solutions, in a bid to reduce the impact on the environment.

The company’s sustainable solutions will help protect the environment, in addition to dealing with strong market trends.

NOW Plastics uses technological advancements to produce a range of eco-friendly alternatives

NOW Plastics, which has a wide network of global suppliers, uses recent technological advancements and newly developed products in the plastics industry to offer a range of eco-friendly alternatives.

The company’s current eco-friendly product portfolio includes an array of packaging solutions under different categories.

Its product portfolio includes post-consumer recycled content (PCR) films such as PET, BOPA, PE and film structures for making packaging recyclable.

NOW Plastics also offers bio-based / sustainable sources for raw materials/resins, biodegradable plastics, as well as compostable substrates and packaging options.

NOW Plastics CEO Larry Silverstein said: “The efficient and responsible use of plastics and packaging has become a critical consideration for companies throughout the packaging value chain.

“NOW Plastics has adopted a strategic focus on eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions that do not compromise the shelf life of packaged food, since food waste is also an important social and economic concern.

“We will continue to develop a wide range of plastic substrates and packaging solutions that take into account environmental, social and economic factors. We are committed to protecting the environment and at the same time to restoring the good name of plastics, which are not mutually exclusive.”

NOW Plastics offers plastic films, aluminium foil and other packaging products. It also provides a full range of services such as logistics, financing, product warranties, procurement risk mitigation and others.

The company provides its products for the customers in the flexible packaging, label and industrial converting industries in North America, Central and South America, the UK, Europe and North Africa.

