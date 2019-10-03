Blaze containers are microwave safe, as well as maintain stability and structure even under the hottest conditions

Image: Blaze hot food containers come in a variety of popular sizes and styles. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Novolex.

Novolex brand Waddington North America (WNA) has expanded its food container portfolio with the introduction of new Blaze hot food containers.

Blaze hot food containers are available in a variety of sizes and styles, with convenient hinged or two-piece options suitable for carryout or delivery.

The easy tear-away hinge facilitates less-cluttered dining experience, while the two-piece option provides a common lid that fits the various base sizes. The packaging can be recycled at available facilities.

WNA is also providing three sizes of Contours Blaze catering trays with patented EZ-Release tab system for larger quantities of food, including hot or cold, to be delivered to different events.

The patented technology enables Blaze catering trays to deliver the same food preservation capabilities and delivery experience.

Blaze containers, which are made with patent-pending technology, come with one-, two-, or three-compartment bases.

The containers provide better ventilation, as the vent holes are located on the sides and are not blocked even when the packaging is stacked. It helps to escape steam and keep food bets for longer.

The snap-tight and anti-fog lids will resist leaks, and the special lid design offers space for customised embossing to add logo or brand name to increase brand awareness.

Manufactured in the US, the Blaze containers are microwave safe and engineered to ensure quality and performance for a variety of foods.

WNA marketing vice president Jennifer Heller said: “We’ve engineered Blaze hot food containers to ensure customers enjoy their meals at home as much as they do at a restaurant.

“With Americans seeking more carryout choices ranging from appetizers to entrees, Blaze offers an innovative way to get meals to customers exactly the way they want them.”

In September this year, Novolex has introduced new EcoCraft Fresh & Crispy clamshell containers for fried foods.