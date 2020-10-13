The poly mailers are said to help companies to ship their products more reliably and securely

Novolex brand Shields is boosting production of recyclable mailers to meet growing demand for better solutions for online order fulfillment and other shipping. (Credit: Novolex.)

Novolex, a manufacturer of packaging and foodservice products, has announced that its Shields brand is increasing the production of poly mailers to help companies to ship their products more securely.

The Shields eCommerce mailer bags are produced in the US and are claimed to be durable, puncture-resistant and waterproof, said Novolex.

Shields’ poly mailers, offered in both generic colours and customised designs, are said to be ideal for online order fulfilment and other shipping requirements.

The closure of the bag uses secure, pressure-sensitive adhesive with an anti-static release liner.

Shields’ poly mailers are labelled with the How2Recycle “store drop-off” label that directs the consumers and businesses to bring the bags to the participating retailers for recycling.

Shields sales vice president Martin McDonough said: “The pandemic is creating an intense need for secure poly mailers manufactured dependably in the USA.

“We are increasing production of our high-quality mailers so we can help as many companies as possible ship their products more reliably and securely.”

The poly mailers are available in generic colours and customised designs

The poly mailers are offered in both generic colours and customised designs. They are stocked in East Coast and West Coast fulfilment centres for quick delivery.

The eCommerce mailer bags are available in a range of sizes that include 7.5×9.5 inches, 9×12 inches, 10×13 inches, 12×15.5 inches and 14.5×19 inches.

The bags are said to be among a wide range of products that are offered by Shields Security Products including bank deposit bags, shipping bags, coin bags and strap bags.

Novolex’s band manufactures the mailer bags as part of a corporate commitment to sustainability.

To help the hospital workers during the pandemic, the Shields’ facility in Yakima, Washington has recently started manufacturing approximately one million medical isolation gowns per week.

McDonough added: “For stepping up to manufacture PPE isolation gowns for the first time, the Association of Washington Business gave the Shields operation in Yakima its Innovation Award during the association’s National Manufacturing Week festivities.”

In May this year, Novolex introduced new non-fluorinated, grease-resistant wraps and clamshells.