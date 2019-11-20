The new can liners also said to exceed the requirements for can liners in the US Green Building Council’s LEED programme, as well as meet the EPA’s Comprehensive Procurement Guidelines

Image: Eco Blend Max trash can liners are made with 50% post-consumer recycled content. Photo: courtesy of Novolex.

Novolex brand Heritage Bag has launched a new line of trash can liners, dubbed Eco Blend Max, made with 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Eco Blend Max liners are produced from a blend that includes 50% PCR resin, while the right-sizing dimensions are applied to the liners to fit the most common cans.

Heritage Bag sales senior vice president Tony Scibilia said: “Eco Blend Max can liners are designed with convenience, efficiency and the environment in mind.

“They give our customers another exceptional choice – an environmentally responsible alternative that offers tremendous quality, strength and convenience.”

Eco Blend Max liners have secured SCS Global Services Recycled Content certification

Eco Blend Max can liners have secured SCS Global Services Recycled Content certification, which independently approves specific percentages of recycled content from pre-consumer and post-consumer sources.

The new can liners are also said to exceed the requirements for can liners in the US Green Building Council’s LEED programme, as well as meet the EPA’s Comprehensive Procurement Guidelines (CPG).

The EPA’s guidelines certify Eco Blend Max for use in environmentally designed buildings and federal government facilities.

Heritage Bag will exhibit the Eco Blend Max can liners at this year’s ISSA Show North America.

Novolex sustainability director Eric Gonring said: “Our goal for innovation in can liners is to manage waste, not create it. Eco Blend Max can liners are engineered to reduce the waste destined for our landfills.

“That’s why we strive to use recycled content in our can liners – to replace virgin plastic with material recovered from our waste stream.”

In October this year, Novolex brand Waddington North America (WNA) has expanded its food container portfolio with the introduction of new Blaze hot food containers.

With 61 manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe, Novolex is involved in the development and manufacturing of diverse packaging and food service products.