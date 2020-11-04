The new range of Eco Blend Max trash can liners enables to reduce the impact on the environment

Heritage Bag has introduced new sizes and types of Eco Blend Max trash can liners made with PCR content. (Credit: PRNewswire / Novolex)

Novolex brand Heritage Bag has introduced a new range of Eco Blend Max trash can liners made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

The new sizes and types of Eco Blend Max trash can liners have been produced using less material, as well as enables to correctly place liners in cans and reduce the impact on the environment.

Heritage Bag’s new liners are strong and convenient to use, and also available in a range of right-sizing dimensions that are suitable for the most common cans.

New trash can liners are available in thinner gauges

Heritage Bag is offering new liners in thinner gauges and produced using a blend that consists of a minimum of 30% PCR resin. It is providing other types of Eco Blend Max liners in thicker gauges.

Heritage Bag is offering Eco Blend Max liners in more than 30 different types, as well as in a variety of sizes, shapes, gauges and colours.

Heritage Bag sales senior vice president Tony Scibilia said: “Eco Blend Max liners save money by using fewer resources and save time by being incredibly easy to use.

“They are an outstanding option for our customers seeking a high-quality alternative with less impact on the environment.”

In October, Novolex announced that it is investing to expand the recycling facility in North Vernon, Indiana, US.

Novolex is engaged in the development and manufacturing of different packaging and foodservice products. It serves multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies.