The EcoCraft ToGo! grease resistant clamshell is one of the new non-fluorinated products from Novolex. (Credit: PRNewswire / Novolex)

Novolex, a provider of packaging and foodservice products, has launched new non-fluorinated, grease-resistant wraps and clamshells.

The new products, which are manufactured by Novolex brands Bagcraft and Burrows Packaging, comprise of sandwich wraps, sandwich bags, bakery bags, chip bags, deli bags, and micro-flute clamshells.

According to the company, the new non-fluorinated products deliver better performance compared to grease-resistant products made with conventional materials.

Bagcraft and Burrows are said to select some of their prominent products to provide alternative stock versions, which are both non-fluorinated and grease-resistant.

Bagcraft food packaging products can be used in a range of applications, including food service, restaurant, supermarket, convenience store, and bakery.

Bagcraft is offering new versions of non-fluorinated and grease-resistant products such as Dubl Shield insulated sandwich wrap, EcoCraft paper wrap and liner, EcoCraft sandwich bag, Dubl View ToGo! deli bag, Tin Tie bakery bag with window and Tin Tie chip bag with window

Dubl Shield insulated sandwich wrap, EcoCraft paper wrap and liner, EcoCraft sandwich bag are in line with ASTM standards for compostability in commercial facilities.

Burrows Packaging’s new products can be in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) and fast-casual dining segments of the restaurant industry.

Burrows is offering different sizes of EcoCraft ToGo! grease resistant clamshells. It can also offer other sizes based on the customer’s requirements.

Novolex innovation senior vice president Adrianne Tipton said: “We work hard every day to provide innovative solutions for our customers, so we’re proud to introduce these new non-fluorinated, grease-resistant products.

“These products are excellent options for our customers seeking alternatives to conventional products. We’re excited to be able to offer them.”

In April, Novolex brand Eco-Products launched new sustainable meat and produce trays for supermarkets and food processors.

Novolex is engaged in the development and manufacturing of different packaging and foodservice products for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant, and retail to medical applications and building supplies.