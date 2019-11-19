The patented technology of SiO2 Medical Products is expected to provide regulatory benefits such as improved primary packaging and potential operational savings for many products

Image: Novartis and MPM Capital invest in SiO2 Medical Products. Photo: courtesy of Willfried Wende from Pixabay.

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has invested in a US-based materials science company SiO2 Medical Products to use its technology in a variety of products.

The investment in SiO2 Medical Products is co-led by a US-based healthcare investment firm MPM Capital.

SiO2 said that its patented technology is expected to provide regulatory benefits such as improved primary packaging and potential operational savings for many products.

The technology is expected to attain enhanced quality and safety standards for Biologics.

Furthermore, the technology will offer a platform that will help meet the health authorities’ standards regarding particulate contamination, especially in ophthalmic products.

SiO2 Medical Products manufactures Cyclic Olefin Polymer

Dow Chemical research & development retired head Robert Pangborn and MIT professor Bob Langer said in a joint statement: “We believe this collaboration is one of the first of its kind where using advanced materials science in drug delivery may help improve patients’ lives.”

The material science company manufactures precision-moulded Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP), a primary drug container that features a thin, transparent, silicon-based coating system composed of organosiloxane and silica Nano-layers.

The coating system integrates the durability and dimensional consistency of plastics with the oxygen barrier properties, low extractable, and pH stability of the glass.

SiO2 said that it is expecting to extend the investment to multiple products after a successful adoption for ophthalmic use.

SiO2 board director and MPM capital executive partner Tony Rosenberg said: “SiO2’s leadership combined with the Novartis collaboration, positions the organization for future success.

“SiO2’s innovative surface coating technology of primary drug containers has the potential to enable innovation across a wide range of products during the development cycle up to the final market presentation.”

