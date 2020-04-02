The new product grade is suitable for extrusion coating and extrusion lamination on paper, board and other substrates

Novamont has introduced new MATER-BI grade for extrusion coating and laminating applications. (Credit: Novamont S.p.A)

Italy-based bioplastics producer Novamont has introduced a new grade of MATER-BI for extrusion coating and extrusion laminating applications.

The new product grade has been designed for extrusion coating and extrusion lamination on paper, board and other substrates, which can be composted in standard industrial plants.

Novamont has developed the new product grade by applying its various production technologies to improve process stability, coating thicknesses and processing speed comparable with low-density polyethylene (LDPE).

The new grade of MATER-BI is said to have better adhesion to different substrates such as paper, board and plastic films.

Novamont’s new product grade can be used to manufacture objects such as cups and dishes for catering, as well as the thin board for food use.

The objects, manufactured using the new grade, are GMO-free and biodegradable. They can be composted as per the standard UNI EN 13432 and recycled along with the waste paper.

With better toughness and resistance to perforation, the objects can be used for contact with food and microwave. They also exhibit better resistance to oils and fats.

Novamont said that the new MATER-BI grade helps the company to meet the increasing demand for disposable products that can be composted together with paper and board, enabling to address the problems associated with the limited availability of some raw materials.

In October 2018, Novamont opened the revamped Mater–Biopolymer facility located in the south of Rome to expand the production capacity from 120,000 tons per year to 150,000 tons.

Mater–Biopolymer is the company controlling the industrial site in Lazio, Patrica (FR). It produces Origo-Bi biopolyesters via a line completely modified over the years using a Novamont technology.

Novamont is engaged in the production of bioplastics, as well as the development of biochemicals and bioproducts by combining chemistry, environment and agriculture.