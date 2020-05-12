The two parties will undertake to research on advanced recycling technology for hard-to-recycle municipal waste

NOVA and Enerkem to use plastic waste to produce ethylene. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay)

Canadian chemicals and plastic resins producer NOVA Chemicals has signed a joint development agreement with Enerkem, a waste to renewable fuels and chemicals producer, to seek ways to reduce waste to landfill and drive a plastics circular economy.

The agreement allows the parties to conduct research on advanced recycling technology for hard-to-recycle municipal waste.

NOVA Chemicals president and CEO Todd Karran said: “We are excited to work with Enerkem to create innovative, sustainable solutions for a plastics circular economy.

“Our R&D teams will collaborate to develop game-changing technology to push the boundaries for recycling waste to create new feedstocks and bring value to the environment, economy and society.

The collaboration aims to produce ethylene at full commercial

The partners aim to produce full commercial ethylene using waste such as plastics, household waste, and construction materials.

NOVA Chemicals has pledged to make 100% of plastics packaging re-used, recycled or recovered by 2040. It also aims to achieve 100% plastics packaging that is recyclable or recoverable by 2030.

Karran added: “This research is one of the ways NOVA Chemicals is innovating to recapture the value of plastic products and create a world free of plastic waste. Working together, we can shape a world that is better tomorrow than it is today.”

Enerkem CEO and CFO Dominique Boies said: “We are delighted to team up with NOVA Chemicals to collaborate on new technology for waste-to-ethylene feedstock to solve one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.”