The agreement between NOVA Chemicals and Revolution is expected to help customers who are seeking high-quality post-consumer recycled content

NOVA Chemicals signs deal with Revolution for post-consumer resin. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

NOVA Chemicals, a Canadian chemicals and plastic resins producer, has signed an agreement to sell recycled low/linear low-density polyethylene (r(L)LDPE) manufactured by US-based Revolution.

Revolution, based in Arkansas, is engaged in the production of plastic films for several consumer and industrial products and packaging. They can be recycled and reused to manufacture new products.

The agreement represents Revolution’s exclusive partnership with NOVA Chemicals. Under the agreement, NOVA Chemicals will start providing the resins in January next year.

Revolution CEO Sean Whiteley said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with NOVA Chemicals to help more customers looking for high-quality post-consumer recycled content.

“Creating a circular economy for plastics is at the core of our company’s mission. For more than 20 years, we’ve been putting high-quality PCR back into new flexible packaging, and we are excited to expand the positive sustainability impact to more applications with NOVA Chemicals.”

As part of the agreement, NOVA Chemicals will offer several r(L)LDPE grades from Revolution with different melt indexes and densities.

These grades are said to be suitable for use in flexible packaging applications, including a heavy-duty sack, shrink and stretch wrap, agricultural film, poly mailers, pouches, and a range of moulded goods.

Apart from recycled resins, NOVA Chemicals also provides technical support to help its customers incorporate PCR into their applications while meeting the performance requirements.

According to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitments 2019 Progress Report, the demand for PCR is estimated to increase five times by 2025 from a 2018 baseline as the companies aim to reach their goals for recycled content in packaging.

NOVA Chemicals president and CEO Luis Sierra said: “Working with Revolution, a company that shares our passion for advancing the circular economy, we will further widen our product offerings for recycled plastics.

“Together we will offer a portfolio of PCR that is available immediately to enable our customers and brand owners to meet their sustainability goals.”

Earlier this year, the chemicals and plastic resins producer has reached a long-term agreement with Canadian recycler Merlin Plastics to increase the supply of post-consumer recyclate for consumer packaging.