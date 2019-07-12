Nosco, a subsidiary of the US-based Holden Industries, has entered into the printed flexible packaging market and has invested in HP Indigo technologies to enable secure, consistent, sustainable printing for customers.

Image: Nosco’s flexible packaging applications printed on HP press. Photo: courtesy of HP Development Company, L.P.

Nosco is claimed to be the first print provider in the US to adopt HP Indigo technology for labels, folding cartons, flexible packaging, and lamination.

In the US, the firm will focus on flexible packaging applications in segments such as natural health with products including resealable and child-resistant pouches, sachets, stick packs, and new product trials.

As part of its plan, Nosco is set to commission the HP Indigo 20000 Digital Press and Pack Ready to deliver on-demand flexible packaging.

Nosco president Craig Curran said: “We believe digital printing is the print method of the future, which is why we are pursuing all available HP Indigo digital products. It is a big growth engine to add new customers.

“After the success in labels and folding carton with HP Indigo, the HP Indigo 20000 is the right solution to expand our high-quality digital printing to flexible packaging, enabling our clients to gain print consistency and precise color matching across all platforms.”

The installation of the new HP Indigo 20000 will bring the number of HP Indigo digital presses to be operated by Nosco to nine.

The firm, which operates a total of six facilities in the US, will commission the new HP Indigo 20000 as well as Karlville Pack Ready Lamination System this summer at its facility in Carrollton, Texas alongside the site’s HP Indigo WS6600 Digital Press and ABG Digicon Series 3.

Additionally, the company will install Karlville slitting and inspection equipment at the site.

HP Indigo general manager Alon Bar-Shany said: “The broad HP Indigo digital packaging portfolio is uniquely positioned to enable converters to transition any labels and packaging product to digital.”

The firm recently installed an HP Indigo 8000 Digital Press for labels at its facility in Gurnee, Illinois in the US.

Nosco plans to use the HP Indigo 8000 to continue to provide anti-counterfeiting and diversion support as well as implement various security-related solutions for customers.