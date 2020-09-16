Nortech Solutions represents brands in industry robot solutions, conveyor systems, pallets, and Rotocontrol label finishing machines

Nortech is representing MPS in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. (Credit: MPS)

MPS has appointed Nortech Solutions as its local agent in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark to represent their brand of high-quality flexo, hybrid and offset press solutions.

“Nortech Solutions is a proactive, customer-oriented company with high focus on automated solutions,” said Anton Zhukov, MPS Area Sales Manager. “MPS offers high-quality press configurations and long-term performance programs to our customers. Nortech Solutions has an extensive track record of working with print shops, understanding their needs, and providing tailor-made solutions. Delivery of equipment is just a first step in developing long-term relationships with customers and their productivity – this is where mindsets of MPS and Nortech Solutions come together.”

Leading the Nortech Solutions team are Jeppe Mølvadgaard and Mads Iversen, both bringing years of experience in the print industry and established relationships with local printers. Nortech Solutions represents brands in industry robot solutions, conveyor systems, pallets, and Rotocontrol label finishing machines.

“The benefit we bring to the Norway, Sweden, and Denmark markets is that we can support and help customers be more productive and future-ready with more automated production,” said Mølvadgaard. “Now with MPS in the family, we can offer the full package of machinery to the flexo industry with a focus on quality and process optimization. We also look forward to promoting their new productivity and Beyond the Machine programs that focus on long-term press productivity and performance.”

