Fluortek provides custom dimensioned tubing solutions to the medical device industry

Nordson has acquired precision plastic extrusion manufacturer Fluortek. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Nordson has acquired US-based precision plastic extrusion manufacturer Fluortek for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Easton of Pennsylvania, Fluortek offers custom dimensioned tubing solutions to the medical device industry.

The company’s extrusion product portfolio includes multi-lumen extrusions, heatshrink tubing, profile extrusions, thin wall / micro-bore tubing, radiopaque fillers, splittable tubing, and etched liners.

Fluortek will be included in the Nordson Medical product line within the company’s Advanced Technology Solutions segment.

The acquisition of Fluortek will help Nordson to better serve customers in the medical device market

The acquisition is part of the firm’s strategic objective to expand Nordson Medical’s product offerings for the customers in the medical device market.

Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions executive vice president Jeffrey Pembroke said: “As Nordson MEDICAL continues to expand its differentiated product offerings, the acquisition of Fluortek enhances our ability to deliver critical components that enable our customers’ most complex medical device innovations.

“This offering further supports Nordson MEDICAL’s position as a leading full-service solution provider of component and device manufacturing capabilities for OEM’s across the interventional, minimally invasive and surgical medical device landscape.”

In April this year, Nordson EFD launched a new Optimum ECO dispensing component line, which includes syringe bodies, pistons, end caps and tip caps.

The components, which are produced from sustainable sources, are moulded using up to 96% bio-based Polyethylene resin that is derived from sugarcane.

Nordson designs, manufactures, and sells various products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids to test and inspect for quality, as well as treat and cure surfaces.

The company’s products can be used in different market segments such as packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing.