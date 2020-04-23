The new dispensing components have the same integrity and deliver the same performance as other Optimum components

Optimum ECO industrial syringe barrels and dispensing components help lower the carbon footprint with renewable, eco-friendly resins made from sugarcane stock. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Nordson EFD, a designer and manufacturer of precision dispensing systems, has launched a new Optimum ECO dispensing component line, which includes syringe bodies, pistons, end caps and tip caps.

The components, which are produced from sustainable sources, are moulded using up to 96% bio-based Polyethylene resin that is derived from sugarcane.

The Optimum ECO dispensing components have the same integrity and deliver the same performance as other Optimum components.

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company, said that similar manufacturing quality standards have been used to produce the Optimum ECO components that provide repeatable fluid dispensing results and reduce waste.

Optimum ECO dispensing components are used in precision fluid dispensing applications

Nordson EFD dispensing components global product line manager Mark O’Shea said: “With the release of Optimum ECO, our goal is to lower our impact on the environment.

“We wanted to be the first in the market to give customers an alternative to traditionally-sourced disposable consumables without sacrificing quality or performance.”

The firm said that the new dispensing components, which include syringe barrel end caps and tip caps, comprise 3cc, 5cc, 10cc, 30cc, and 55cc syringe barrels and pistons.

The components will be used in precise fluid dispensing applications to produce a wide range of products in multiple industries.

Furthermore, the Optimum ECO industrial syringe barrels and dispensing components help to reduce the carbon footprint using renewable, eco-friendly resins that are manufactured using sugarcane stock.

In 2018, Nordson EFD has introduced new Film-Pak sustainable film-based dual cartridges for two-component (2K) packaging and dispensing applications.

Once industrial fluids in Film-Pak are dispensed, the film packaging will be compressed into a uniquely-designed lid, which becomes waste later.