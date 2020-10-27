No Evil Foods, the plant-based meat brand, has pledged to eliminate 8,000 lbs of plastic from the ocean

No Evil Foods is said to become first plant-based meat brand to go plastic negative. (Credit: PRNewswire / No Evil Foods)

Plant-based meat brand No Evil Foods has collaborated with rePurpose Global to offset its plastic footprint and minimise the negative impact on the environment.

rePurpose Global is said to be the world’s first plastic credit platform for consumers and businesses to reduce plastic waste.

No Evil Foods stated that it has pledged to go plastic negative by funding the recovery and recycling of two pounds of plastic waste for every one pound they generate.

No Evil Foods co-founder Sadrah Schadel said: “Becoming a Plastic Negative company through rePurpose Global enables us to be directly actionable in our mission to fuel and inspire positive impacts on people, planet, and animals.

“As a food manufacturer, plastic is a necessity to create safe products, but we can’t ignore our participation in a pressing global plastic-waste problem.”

CarPe to support No Evil Foods to eliminate plastic waste

Via rePurpose Global, civic engagement enterprise CarPe will directly support the plant-based meat company by acting as its impact partner.

With a focus on waste management, CarPe is specialised in the development of new value chains for plastic waste recovery and recycling across central and northern India.

CarPe will serve as the on-the-ground support to recover twice the amount of low-value plastic than the plastic footprint of the company.

CarPe is expected to remove ~8,000 lbs of plastic from the ecosystem during the first year of the partnership.

No Evil Foods wraps its plant meat varieties in an unbleached kraft carton, a packaging material that is fully home compostable.

The brand’s packaging, which is made from 100% compostable and recyclable materials, uses plant-based ink and water-soluble adhesives.

rePurpose Global CEO Svanika Balasubramanian said: “Now, more than ever, we need brands like No Evil Foods to take the lead on environmental action.

“Their decision to go Plastic Negative will undoubtedly resound across their industry, and we’re excited to help them achieve their sustainability goals moving forward.”

In August this year, Dog food company v-dog collaborated with rePurpose Global to offset its plastic footprint and reduce the negative impact on the environment.