Among the best packaging alternatives for skincare products, both aluminium and glass are 100% recyclable for an indefinite number of times

No B.S. Skincare announces transition to all-new sustainable aluminium packaging. (Credit: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

PureK Holdings Corp. (“PureK”) (TSX Venture: PKAN), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, No B.S. Skincare (the “Company” or “No B.S. Skincare”), is proud to announce that it has begun the process for transitioning to the use of sustainable aluminum packaging for the entirety of its award-winning skincare product lines. The Company expects that all of its products will feature the new packaging by 2022.

No B.S. Skincare’s clean, vegan and gluten-free product line contains absolutely no harmful or questionable ingredients like parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances and phthalates. All No B.S. Skincare products are responsibly made in America, with no animal testing, ever.

“Our original packaging used recyclable plastic with minimal waste, and while that was a good start, we are ready to move forward to a better and more sustainable alternative,” said Diana Briceno, CEO of No B.S. Skincare. “Recently, we launched the Antioxidant CoQ10 Cream, our first official product with aluminum packaging, and it was a big success. Next up is our best-selling Caffeine Eye Cream, available in aluminum this summer 2021.”

Among the best packaging alternatives for skincare products, both aluminum and glass are 100% recyclable for an indefinite number of times. The shipment of aluminum-packaged products uses less energy due to aluminum’s lightweight material and the fact that products can be packed tightly together, while glass is heavier and requires more space and protection.

No B.S Skincare’s transition to aluminum packaging represents a huge step forward for the brand’s commitment to calling out beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. The company’s women-led team is very excited to become more sustainable by giving skincare consumers even more of what they want: clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind.

Source: Company Press Release