The acquisition of Negri Bossi is expected to expand and strengthen Nissei’s business in the injection moulding machine field

Image: Nissei Plastic to acquire majority stake in Negri Bossi. Photo: courtesy of Negri Bossi.

Japan-based injection moulding machines manufacturer Nissei Plastic has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Italy-based Negri Bossi for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction is expected to close in January 2020 and Kingsbury, the parent company of Negri Bossi, will retain a minority stake in the company.

Negri Bossi said that the transaction is expected to expand and strengthen Nissei’s business in the injection moulding machine field.

It also said that the combination of the Nissei’s injection moulding machines with its moulding technology is expected to expand Nissei’s product portfolio and provide a complete solution to customers.

Negri Bossi general manager Craig Ward said: “This new partnership will elevate us to the status as one of the top ten suppliers worldwide for the supply of plastic injection moulding machines.

“The strategic choice to purchase Negri Bossi was based on very strong potential synergies such as our strong geographical footprint in Europe and East coast of America compared to theirs of the Far east, Asia and west coast of America.”

Nissei Plastic will utilise R&D and sales capabilities of Negri Bossi

The injection moulding machines manufacturer will also use the R&D and sales capabilities of Negri Bossi to expand its strengths in small and medium electric injection moulding machines.

Nissei president and representative director Yoda said: “Negri Bossi is a well-established injection moulding machine manufacturer in Italy with more than 70 years of history, and this acquisition will enable respective business enhancement based on a reciprocally complementing relationship by geographical and product type perspective.

“Consolidated sales of the Nissei group will hit approximately 50 billion Japanese yen (€420 million).

“In addition to the integration of production, sales and service, we will be able to achieve further growth through global marketing with robot companies.”

In 2017, Negri Bossi has constructed a 36,000ft² facility in Plymouth Township, Michigan, US, as part of its continued investment in North America.