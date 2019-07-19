Nilpeter will exhibit two FA-Line presses, featuring new and groundbreaking technologies, at Labelexpo.

Image: Nilpeter is set to introduce new solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2019. Photo: courtesy of NILPETER A/S.

Under the 100-year anniversary banner, Nilpeter will exhibit two of its FA-Line flagship flexo presses at Labelexpo Europe 2019.

The FA-Line presses, which have already exceeded 100 installations worldwide since launching at Labelexpo Europe two years ago, will feature a number of new, groundbreaking technologies.

The first FA-Line press on display is 17’’ wide, features cold foil and lamination, as well as Nilpeter’s new high-speed Semi-Rotary Die-Cutting unit. Introduced to the market for the first time, this press will run in combination with two new technologies: the High-Build InkJet Varnish and High Opacity White InkJet units.

Nilpeter will demonstrate the press’ versatility and value-adding capabilities within Wine & Beverage applications.

The second press on the show floor is the all-new multi-substrate 22’’ FA-Line. It features a new 22’’ Quick-Change Die station, UV-lamination, and UV-LED drying. With this press, Nilpeter will demonstrate how to effectively print various Food & Beverage flexible packaging applications throughout the show.

Source: Company Press Release