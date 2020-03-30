The new FA-26 flexo press features an advanced automation system that allows to deliver a sustainable and lean performance

Nilpeter has unveiled new FA-26 flexo press for flexible packaging market (Credit: Nilpeter A/S)

Nilpeter has unveiled a new 670 mm wide FA-26 flexo press to better meet the requirements of the flexible packaging market.

The new FA-26 press is said to deliver the same features and benefits from the company’s label printing press programme, including quality flexo printing.

Nilpeter’s new press can be combined with multiple converting processes, including solvent or water-based, on different new substrates, recyclable and biodegradable plastic substrates.

The new FA-26 flexo press is provided with an advanced automation system, which helps to deliver sustainable and lean performance.

The new press can be combined with different laminating technologies to be used in recyclable packaging applications.

Nilpeter’s new press helps to deliver short-run value-added flexible packaging products

Nilpeter’s new press allows label printers and flexible packaging converters to deliver short-run value-added flexible packaging products.

By using solvent dry lamination or E-Beam, the new press can print and create a fully functional laminate inline.

The E-Beam facilitates PET/PET instant cured lamination, a recyclable construction for flexible packaging applications.

According to the company, the new press serves as a better alternative to traditional flexible packaging printers and label printers to develop sustainable packaging solutions.

Nilpeter also said that the first orders are already confirmed for the new press for deliveries this year.

In February this year, Turkey-based self-adhesive label producer Hasnet Label purchased a new FA-17 press from Nilpeter, a Danish press manufacturer, to boost its production.

The new press features advanced automation, registration and video monitoring, which are expected to improve Hasnet’s production of quality labels, standout products and boost customer satisfaction.