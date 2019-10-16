The new recyclable packaging will be initially provided through Aqualettes baby wipes brand

Image: Nice-Pak has introduced UK’s first recyclable packaging for wet wipes. Photo: courtesy of Nice-Pak.

Nice-Pak has introduced UK’s first recyclable packaging for wet wipes, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The 100% recyclable packaging is one of the company’s initiatives to improve the sustainability of products and packaging.

The new recyclable packaging represents the culmination of 18 months of development work

Nice-Pak said that the new recyclable packaging marks the culmination of 18 months of development work aimed at aligning more closely with consumer environmental aspirations.

The company’s packaging team has worked with material suppliers for the development of both film and resealable labels, which can be recycled through existing facilities for carrier bags.

Nice-Pak will initially provide the new recyclable packaging through its Aqualettes baby wipes brand.

With facilities in Flint, Wigan, Germany and the US, Nice-Pak provides wipes across four categories such as baby, cosmetic, household and personal care.

Nice-Pak International packaging development manager Peter Bushell said: “We believe that both customers and consumers alike deserve more choice in meeting their environmental aspirations.

“The mono-polymer project has been technically challenging but we are proud to have achieved this UK first as part of our on-going efforts to improve the environmental footprint of our products.

“We have strived to render this product ‘recycle ready’ to support the future development and harmonisation of the recycling infrastructure.”

Nice-Pak, which is major wet wipe manufacturer, produces more than 600 million packs of wet wipes per annum in Europe alone. The company employs around 900 people across its three facilities.

Nice-Pak is also said to be the first wet wipe manufacturer to implement RafCycle, a recycling concept designed by supply chain partner UPM Raflatac. The new recycling concept provides a new life for label waste, which may go into landfill.

In February 2018, UK-based flexible packaging manufacturer Skymark developed reduced weight packaging for supermarket giant Tesco’s range of baby wipes.