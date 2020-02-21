Niagara Bottling’s new manufacturing plant will be constructed at Pee Dee Touchstone Energy Commerce Park in Florence County

Niagara Bottling’s new facility is estimated to cost more than $70m. (Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay)

US-based beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is planning to build a manufacturing plant in Florence County in the US state of South Carolina to boost its production capacity.

Estimated to cost more than $70m, the new 502,320ft² facility will be built at Pee Dee Touchstone Energy Commerce Park in Florence.

Niagara Bottling executive vice-president Brian Hess said: “Niagara Bottling is very excited to establish our newest manufacturing facility in Florence, South Carolina.

“We chose Florence as our new home for a number of reasons including what we felt was a highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure and workforce.”

New manufacturing plant to create 70 jobs over the next five years

The new manufacturing plant, which will create 70 jobs over the next five years, will help Niagara Bottling in meeting the growing demand for bottled water.

South Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman said: “Florence County has become a hub for food, beverage and distribution industries thanks to its water and utility infrastructure.

“Niagara Bottling will surely have a positive impact on Florence County, as well as the state of South Carolina as a whole.”

Florence County economic development partnership chairman Joe Rocky Pearce said: “Beyond its manufacturing capabilities, packaging innovations and high-quality products, Niagara Bottling also prioritizes sustainability, philanthropy and community engagement.”

In 2019, Niagara Bottling announced its plans to invest $68m (£54.4m) to construct a new production facility in Kansas City, Missouri, US.

The new 420,000ft² facility is planned to be built near the CenterPoint-Kansas City Southern Intermodal Centre at the southwest corner of US Highway 71 and M150.

Scheduled for commissioning in 2020, the new Niagara Bottling production plant in Kansas City is expected to create around 50 new jobs in the region.

With operations across the US and Mexico, Niagara Bottling supplies bottled water to major retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores.