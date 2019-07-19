Private-label bottled water manufacturer Niagara Bottling is set to invest $68m (£54.4m) to construct a new production facility in Kansas City, Missouri, US.

Image: Niagara Bottling is set to build new production facility in Kansas City. Photo: courtesy of Willfried Wende from Pixabay.

The new 420,000ft² facility is being developed near the CenterPoint-Kansas City Southern Intermodal Centre at the southwest corner of US Highway 71 and M150.

Niagara Bottling’s production plant is expected to create around 50 new jobs in the region. The company plans to begin the operations at the new facility by early 2020.

Niagara Bottling executive vice president Brian Hess said: “We appreciate the region’s focus on supporting the advanced manufacturing and logistics sectors, and its coordinated response to our unique project opportunity.

“As Niagara continues to grow and gain market share, this location in Kansas City positions us well to serve our existing customers while expanding our customer base and reaching new markets.”

Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC) has worked with multiple regional partners, including State of Missouri, Missouri Partnership and KC SmartPort, to bring Niagara Bottling to the region.

KCADC president and CEO Tim Cowden said: “Kansas City’s central location attracts and supports a diverse industry base, and we are confident Niagara Bottling will feel right at home in KC.”

In Jul 2018, Niagara Bottling announced that it is investing $56m (£44.8m) to build a new manufacturing and bottling facility in Indiana, US.

The new 469,000ft² manufacturing and bottling facility will be built at the Logistics Avenue in the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.

Recently, Niagara Bottling has collaborated with XG Sciences to promote grapheme enhanced PET innovations in the food and beverage packaging industry.

The intellectual property licence, joint development, and commercialisation agreement will offer XG Sciences with an exclusive licence to Niagara’s patents and proprietary know-how related to the use of graphene nanoplatelets in PET in certain bottle applications.

Based in Ontario, Niagara Bottling is a family-owned firm that operates bottling facilities across the US and Mexico. It supplies bottled water to major retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores across the US.

The company produces different beverages such as bottled water, sparkling water, tea, sports drinks, and vitamin-enhanced waters.