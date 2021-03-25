The project, NEXTLOOPP, is working with the organisations to manufacture a quality FGrPP, which is expected to be available in the UK by 2022

Closing the loop on food-grade PP. (Credit: Business Wire)

Nextek has introduced a global multi-participant project, dubbed NEXTLOOPP, to better tackle post-consumer polypropylene (PP) packaging.

According to Nextek, PP accounts for about 20% of the world’s plastic and generally used in pots, tubs, trays and films for food packaging.

The PP is also used in non-food household and personal care products, which is said to complicate the recycling of 700,000 tonnes per annum used in the UK.

Plastic packaging taxes have been framed to include at least 30% recycled content in packaging, thereby helping to reduce current waste levels.

NEXTLOOPP project will use commercially-proven marker technologies for the separation of food-grade PP.

The process consists of advanced edge decontamination stages to maintain compliance with food-grade standards in the EU and the US. It will help to close the loop on food-grade recycled PP (FGrPP).

NEXTLOOPP project includes organisations such as brand-owners, suppliers, universities and industry associations and end-users in the PP supply chain.

The project is working with the organisations to manufacture a quality FGrPP, which is expected to be available in the UK by 2022.

At present, 29 organisations across the PP supply chain have joined the NEXTLOOPP project and other multinational companies are expected to join the project in the near future.

UK-based Waste & Resources Action Programme (WRAP) announced that The UK Plastics Pact supports the NEXTLOOPP project to deliver technology to achieve food-grade polypropylene

Nextek founder and CEO professor Edward Kosior said: “It will allow brand owners to meet their recycling targets and significantly reduce the use of virgin plastics from petrochemicals. It will also greatly reduce CO2 emissions and divert waste from landfill and waste-to-energy.”