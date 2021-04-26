The new biopolymer plant, which is claimed to the first of its kind in Europe, is expected to be operational in 2024

NextChem has secured contract to design new biopolymer plant in France. (Credit: feiern1 from Pixabay)

NextChem, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont, has secured a contract from Total Corbion PLA for the designing of a new biopolymer facility in France.

Total Corbion PLA is a 50/50 joint venture between Total and Corbion.

Under the deal, NextChem will take responsibility for the front-end engineering design of the new 100,000 tonnes per annum polylactic acid (PLA) plant in Grandpuits.

Claimed to be the first of its kind in Europe, the new biopolymer facility is expected to be operational in 2024.

The new French biopolymer plant will help better meet the growing demand for Luminy PLA resins.

Total Corbion PLA CEO Thomas Philipon said: “Signing this contract with NextChem is an important milestone as it reinforces our commitment to the global bioplastic market as the first company to launch commercial-scale Lactic Acid to PLA capability in Europe.”

Luminy PLA, which is bio-based resins, will help minimise carbon footprint and can be mechanically or chemically recycled at the end of its useful life.

The PLA’s biodegradable and compostable functionalities make it suitable for use in a range of markets and applications such as fresh fruit packaging, food service ware, durable consumer goods, toys and 3D printing.

Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said: “This award is a confirmation that our Group is a trusted and valued technological and engineering partner for large-scale, innovative and complex projects.

“We are proud to work with a Joint Venture of our long-time client Total to increase the availability of sustainable plastics in Europe.”

