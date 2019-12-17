TERRA will help NewTech to increase awareness about the negative environmental and health effects of electronic waste

Image: The TERRA will allow NewTech to provide electronics recycling options for residents of Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Photo: courtesy of beear from Pixabay.

NewTech Corporate Electronics Recycling has joined The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance (TERRA) in a bid to reduce electronic waste (e-waste).

The alliance will allow NewTech to offer electronics recycling options for residents of Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

NewTech has joined TERRA and its mail-in recycling programme Done with IT to increase awareness regarding the negative environmental and health effects of e-waste and offer access to sustainable recycling.

Sustainable recycling is comprised of secure data destruction services to over 44.5 million residents in 129 counties from their Certified R2 recycling facility in Somerset, New Jersey.

By adding NewTech, Done with IT currently serves over 111 million people in 25 states.

TERRA president and CEO Steven Napoli said: “As we rush to purchase new devices this holiday season, we need to take responsibility to mitigate the growing threat cause by improperly disposing of our old ones.

“With the volume of e-waste expected to more than double by 2050, we have to focus on driving materials to e-Stewards and R2 certified recyclers.”

E-waste is a significant environmental issue that accounts for 70% of the toxins entering landfills

E-Waste is a leading environmental issue that accounts for 70% of the toxins entering landfills, including substances such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead and mercury.

According to TERRA, one million recycled mobile phones are estimated to recover over 35,274 lb of copper, 772 lb of silver and 75 lb of gold.

NewTech president /owner Jim Entwistle said: “Unfortunately, not all electronics recycling is done in a verifiable and sustainable manner.

“As a Certified R2 recycler, NewTech adheres to rigorous standards and compliance audits to maximize the reuse and recycling of natural resources.”

TERRA works to eliminate hazardous e-waste from entering the waste stream and polluting the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to enhance reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

Newtech Recycling offers end of life recycling solutions for corporations, municipalities, and individuals across the New York metropolitan area.

