The programme enables to focus on the recycling of well-used food storage containers of all brands in the US and Canada

Rubbermaid food storage recycling programme, allows consumers to freely recycle well-used glass and plastic food storage containers. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

Rubbermaid, the Newell’s brand that offers home organisation and food storage solutions, has collaborated with international recycling firm TerraCycle to launch national recycling programme in the US and Canada.

Under the deal, the companies will focus on the recycling of well-used food storage containers of all brands in both countries.

Newell Brands food storage marketing director Ryan Hall said: “Our food storage products help keep food fresh to reduce waste and are made better to enable a long life of reusability.

“Partnering with TerraCycle allows us to create an even more sustainable product lifecycle, while giving consumers an easy way to recycle their well-used containers whenever they are ready to upgrade to our newest innovations.”

The new partnership will help Rubbermaid to provide all glass and plastic food storage containers with a sustainable end to their lifecycle.

Consumers can freely recycle well-used glass and plastic food storage containers under the programme

Via the Rubbermaid food storage recycling programme, the consumer can freely recycle well-used glass and plastic food storage containers of all brands.

The well-used food storage containers will be collected using a prepaid shipping label. Later, the products will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic or glass, which can be remoulded to make new recycled products.

TerraCycle founder and CEO Tom Szaky said: “Newell Brands and Rubbermaid are offering consumers a unique opportunity to divert waste from landfills and responsibly dispose of food storage containers that may initially seem unrecyclable.

“By accepting and recycling any food storage product, regardless of brand through the recycling program, Rubbermaid is expanding their commitment to sustainability and helping to build awareness that a recycling solution exists for just about everything.”

