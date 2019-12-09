The New Zealand government will set up a works programme to respond to bans on the export of recyclables and waste to countries such as China

Earlier this year, New Zealand's government introduced a ban on single-use plastic bags (Credit: Pexels)

The New Zealand government is targeting a move away from single-use packaging and beverage containers made of hard-to-recycle materials such as polyvinyl chloride and polystyrene, as part of the country’s pledge to deal with plastic waste. It follows the publication of the Rethinking Plastics in Aotearoa New Zealand report put together by the prime minister’s chief science advisor (PMCSA) professor Juliet Gerrard, and her team.

Recommendations to come out of the report include the introduction of a National Plastics Action Plan to develop consistency of design, use and disposal of products, and the improvement of plastics data collection.

Earlier this year, the country introduced a ban on single-use plastic bags. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “Our ban on plastic bags has already made a difference as we confront our enormous long-term challenge to tackle plastic waste. “Many New Zealanders, including many children, write to me about plastic – concerned with its proliferation over the past decade and the mounting waste ending up in our oceans.

“I share this concern for our natural environment – one that sustains our tourism, trade and our national identity.

“We can ensure that New Zealand’s future is not full of throw-aways but of smart innovations and practical steps to reduce, reuse and recycle.”

New Zealand government to develop a work programme to respond to import bans of waste and recyclables

Alongside moving away from hard-to-recycle packaging materials, the country will also set goals to shift away from low-value and hard-to-recycle plastics.

To respond to China and other countries’ bans on importing waste and recyclables, New Zealand will introduce a National Resource Recovery works programme.

The country will also expand and improve its landfill levy, with money generated used to fund additional ways to recover, reuse and reprocess materials.

Associate minister for environment Eugenie Sage said: “New Zealanders often tell me how concerned they are about the amount of plastics ending up in our oceans and harming fish, marine mammals, seabirds, and turtles.

“A lot of this plastic waste doesn’t need to be created in the first place.

“Our goal must be to make Aotearoa [the Maori name for New Zealand] an economy where plastic rarely becomes waste or pollution.

“As professor Gerrard says there is no silver bullet and we need a systems change.

“The recommendations in this report will help us to achieve this.

“I aim to have the full government response to the Rethinking Plastics report confirmed within six months.”

A 40m New Zealand dollar ($26m) Provincial Growth Fund will be set up to turn plastic waste into useful materials for businesses and consumers.

As recommended in the Rethinking Plastics report, the country’s government will also improve its waste data, allowing for the monitoring of this chain.

Dr Rachel Chiaroni-Clarke, who led the team putting the report together, said: “An issue met early on was the need for a clear strategy to guide the use and disposal of plastic in Aotearoa.

“But there’s also an urgent need for action, so our overarching recommendation is to implement a National Plastics Action Plan.

“We have recommended a basis for this plan in our report and hope it can be built on and continue to grow and guide this systems-change.”

Practical implications of government strategies outlined in the report are a positive, says trade association chief

One of the core reasons for the development of the Rethinking Plastics report was to aid the country’s goal to declare it’s no longer in the plastic age by 2050.

Waste management, resource recovery and contaminated land management trade association WasteMINZ is pleased to see the report articulating a national focus for both challenges and solutions which have been heavily debated in the industry.

The organisation’s chairman Wayne Plummer said: “There is much to agree with in this report.

“Our members have long-since advocated for the consistency of a national rather than a regionalised approach, as well as consistency in the design, use and reuse of recyclable plastic to enable a circular outcome.

“We’re also critically aware that the industry and the nation as whole will benefit from clear data, information and education about our use of plastics, to engender and then measure the environmental impact of change.

“While high level, I’m pleased to see that this report contains the practical implications of government strategies and initiatives for the waste minimisation industry and the New Zealand public alike.”