The tubs retain the same levels of reliability and functionality as before to ensure product quality and easy handling for the end-consumer

Image: Berry Bramlage’s new lighter weight packs. Photo: courtesy of RPC Group Ltd.

Berry Bramlage has enhanced its top-selling range of Eurotubs with the introduction of lighter weight packs for two of its most popular sizes.

The new 250g and 400g tubs are now over 20% lighter. This reduction in material delivers important sustainability benefits during manufacture and transportation. At the same time, the tubs retain the same levels of reliability and functionality as before to ensure product quality and easy handling for the end-consumer.

The Eurotub range, which also includes 500g and 1,000g sizes, is the ideal solution for all types of spreads. The tubs’ light weight and robust design offer the perfect combination of product protection and ease of use. The various sizes available provide opportunities for family ranges while the wide choice of decoration options allows the establishment of individual brand identity with high impact on-shelf appeal.

Source: Company Press Release