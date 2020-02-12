Goplasticpallets.com’s new oversized lid is designed to protect return packaging in transit. (Credit: Goplasticpallets.com)

Goplasticpallets.com has launched a new XL Lid especially designed to protect fabric dunnage and special system packaging on return journeys.

Designed by CABKA_IPS, the new CabCube 1210 XL Lid was developed to be compatible with the CabCube 1210 9F 2.0 foldable sleeve pack, particularly for those customers using large volumes of inner packaging and fabric dunnage.

Where the original CabCube cover was designed to slot within the perimeter of the pallet base, the new CabCube 1210 XL Lid protrudes over the edge. As a result, when used with a short, fixed collar, it safely stores both the pallet sleeve and fabric dunnage within, whilst taking up minimal space in transit.

So, how does it work in practice?

Take for example an automotive manufacturer who is looking to move steering wheels in bulk from its factory to the assembly line. To protect the steering wheels in transit, they’ll be placed in fabric dividers, which are fixed inside the CabCube 1210 sleeve pack in two neat rows – so approximately 26 steering wheels in total. A shorter collar is fitted inside the wide groove around the perimeter of the pallet sleeve, which is a feature of the pressure injected pallet base. The CabCube 1210 XL Lid would then be securely positioned on top of the pallet sleeve ready for shipment.

At the assembly line, the steering wheels would be removed, leaving the foldable pallet sleeve with the now empty fitted fabric dunnage inside and the short, fixed collar, which would all need to be returned to the factory.

Goplasticpallets.com’s new oversized lid makes this possible!

The short, fixed collar would be located on the outer edge of the pallet sleeve, which would then fold inside the collar and slot into the pallet recess to secure it in place. Any fabric dunnage or other inner packaging would then be folded down and loaded on top, to allow the CabCube 1210 XL lid to fit securely over the short, fixed collar for ultimate protection.

The CabCube 1210 XL Lid weighs just over 10kg and measures 1200mm (L) x 1000mm (W) with external dimensions of 1208mm (L) x 1008mm (W).

Source: Company Press Release