Natural Light Seltzer is rolling into stores nationwide in 12 packs, 24 packs

Image: New Natural Light Seltzer has been launched into stores. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Natural Light.

Where fun is needed, Natural Light goes, and crashing the seltzer party is our next destination. Natty is ready to rock the seltzer world today with the launch of Natural Light Seltzer, a new flavor-forward, 6% ABV beverage that is available in two irresistible blends of fruit flavors. Aloha Beaches combines mango and peach for a tropical feel, and Catalina Lime Mixer features black cherry and lime. This is the seltzer you never saw coming!

Natural Light Seltzer is rolling into stores nationwide August 12th, in 12 packs, 24 packs, and a 25 oz. single serve can with packaging that will get you into full-on “beach mode” all year round.

“The seltzer category is booming. It’s part of a larger shift in consumption across America and we believe it has tremendous staying power,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Core and Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We know plenty of Natty Light drinkers are also trying seltzer, so we want to meet that demand by bringing the fun of Natty into that space with an affordable price offering that fits their lifestyle.”

Hot off the heels of Naturdays, the number one beer innovation of 2019, Anheuser-Busch is continuing to anticipate consumer trends with a new take on what a hard seltzer can be.

Now that Natty has crashed the seltzer party, we want to crash your party too! Tell us on social why your party needs more flavor and we may just deliver cases of Natural Light Seltzer right to your doorstep. Use the hashtags #NattySeltzer and #Sweepstakes on Twitter for a chance to win. 100 winners will win 10 cases* of Natural Light Seltzer to bring some fun to their fall parties.

Whether you’re one of the lucky winners or buying Natty for your party, don’t forget to Enjoy Responsibly – hydrate between Natty’s and plan ahead for a safe ride.

Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch’s first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the sixth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of malt and corn producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.

Source: Company Press Release