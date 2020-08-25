Acorn Pulp Group is a joint venture between Acorn West Paper Products, a division of Oak Paper Products a 4th generation packaging company located on the West Coast, and other strategic investors

Acorn Pulp Group purchased new molded fiber manufacturing machine. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Acorn Pulp Group has agreed to purchase a new state of the art molded fiber manufacturing machine from Southern Moulded Pulp and Moulded Fibre Technologies.

Acorn Pulp Group is a joint venture between Acorn West Paper Products Co, a division of Oak Paper Products Co a 4th generation packaging company located on the West Coast, and other strategic investors. The purchase of the SPM machine is a testament to the ultimate goal and mission of the Acorn Pulp Group; provide its customers with superior quality products and service at competitive prices.

Acorn West Paper Products is a leading packaging supplier to the California and North American wine markets and holds several patents in the molded pulp space. Acorn will continue to lead innovation into the sustainable and “green” packaging movement while continuing to focus on the wine, food, ag, medical, and tech sectors.

“We are truly excited about this opportunity to further enhance our existing relationships with both our customers and vendors in the region,” said David Weissberg CEO of Acorn.

Acorn Pulp Group plans to locate the new factory and equipment in the Greater Sacramento/Napa region or Northern Nevada. The machinery will be the most technologically advanced piece of equipment in the region. The estimated startup will be in the late second quarter of 2021.

“Acorn Pulp Group will be an employer of choice offering opportunity for full time high-quality manufacturing jobs with training and skill development. We understand that equipment alone will not make us successful; it’s going to be the hard-working employees that prove to be our key to execution,” says Weissberg.

Source: Company Press Release