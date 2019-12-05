The new technology will enable Greif to meet the increased demand for its lightweight, high performance jerrycans

Image: The new technology will enable Greif to meet the increased demand for jerrycans. Photo: courtesy of Greif.

Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is investing in a state of the art blow molder machine at its Vanderbijlpark operation in Gauteng following a major new contract win with a leading beverage manufacturer.

The new technology will enable Greif to meet the increased demand for its lightweight, high performance jerrycans, which will be supplied to bottling companies across Africa as part of the five year deal. Several other new customer contracts are expected following the investment.

To facilitate their recent and projected expansion plans, Greif Vanderbijlpark will also be working towards achieving the globally recognised FSSC22000 Food Safety Certification demonstrating their commitment to providing the best level of service and quality to customers in the food and beverage industry.

Adedayo Olowoniyi, Greif Regional Director SSA said: “Greif prides itself on its customer relationships and working with clients to ensure that contracts are successfully completed. The Vanderbijlpark factory already manufactures and supplies jerrycans, large and small steel drums to the Sub-Saharan African market. This investment will allow us to further expand our footprint and better serve our customers in this important region.”

Source: Company Press Release