The two manufacturing facilities of Shoreline located in Holland and Zeeland will be added to New-Indy’s existing 12 facilities across the US

New-Indy Containerboard acquires packaging company Shoreline Container. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

New-Indy Containerboard, a joint venture between Kraft Group and Schwarz Partners, has acquired the paper and packaging company Shoreline Container for an undisclosed sum.

New-Indy will add two manufacturing facilities of Shoreline located in Holland and Zeeland to its existing 12 facilities across the US.

Shoreline’s facility located in Holland produces corrugated packaging products and the facility in Zeeland distributes protective and speciality packaging materials.

Shoreline Container president and CEO Bruce Patterson said: “For nearly six decades, our family has built Shoreline Container into the company it is today by creating excellent products, providing first-class customer service, instilling a positive workplace culture and giving back to the community.

“When we began the process of looking for a buyer 18 months ago, our highest priority was to find someone who shared those values and would continue to serve our clients, employees and community with the same professionalism and care our family has delivered for generations.”

The Shoreline’s facilities located in Holland and Zeeland will be retained and continued to be operated by New-IndyContainerboard.

Shoreline Container COO will oversee the transaction

Furthermore, the current management team of Shoreline will remain in their position while Bob Zuker the chief operating officer of Shoreline Container will oversee the transition as well as the optimisation of both the facilities.

New-Indy chief operating officer Richard Hartman said: “Bruce and Jane Patterson have set a standard of excellence both through their operations and in the community.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Shoreline customers and the West Michigan region with the highest-calibre raw materials, finished product and service experience.”

In March this year, New-Indy has selected Swiss technology and automation provider ABB to provide the integrated electrical and automation systems, and equipment for its Columbia paper machine rebuild in Catawba, South Carolina.