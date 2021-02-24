The new die-cutter investment will enable Glenhaze to support contingency planning for customers and ensure optimal capacity and turnaround times during peak demand

BOBST VISIONCUT 1.6 die-cutter. (Credit: BOBST)

High end fitment manufacturer, Glenhaze, will take delivery of a BOBST VISIONCUT 1.6 die-cutter with solid board feeder, next month. The set-up will be the first of its kind in Scotland.

West Lothian-based Glenhaze is a market leader in the production of sustainable and innovative carton board and corrugated product protection for the premium spirit, glass manufacturing and e-commerce sectors. The latest investment in BOBST technology comes as the company seeks to adapt to the growing need for robust transit packaging solutions, driven by the huge consumer shift to online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic. The new die-cutter investment will enable Glenhaze to support contingency planning for customers and ensure optimal capacity and turnaround times during peak demand.

Gary McCulloch, Managing Director, at Glenhaze said: “We are fully committed to being at the forefront of packaging development and manufacturing within the markets we serve. For us, manufacturing and innovation are intrinsically linked; we put innovation at the heart of everything we do and work closely with customers to identify their needs and create a bespoke solution. As such, we are keen to invest in our facility and stand-out technologies that deliver continuous improvement for us as a business and, most importantly, our customers.

“The VISIONCUT 1.6 with solid board feeder is a distinctive set-up that will enable us to handle more intricate, complex jobs that are particularly demanded by the premium spirits market. Once installed, it will complement our existing BOBST SPO VISION die-cutter and bring greater flexibility to our operations, enabling us to run the same job across two machines when required, or simply speed up job changeover. Ultimately, it will allow us to be more customer-led, responding to clients’ evolving needs rather than what suits the processes.”

VISIONCUT 1.6 is compact, efficient and able to handle a wide variety of substrates. It offers accurate and precise die-cutting to produce a high-quality finished product. Built-in machine performance analysis enables Glenhaze to monitor uptime and productivity in real-time, enhancing sustainability and efficiency along the complete production line.

Mr McCulloch added: “By choosing BOBST, I know that we are choosing a best-in-class solution. We are guaranteed quality and importantly, we have access to a team of UK technicians that bring superior expertise and knowledge to the BOBST service offering. The training programme is also a huge selling point for us and will ensure we optimise machine performance to get the very best from our new investment.”

Nick Geary, BOBST Area Sales Manager for Sheet-Fed, added: “It’s fantastic to see Glenhaze turning to BOBST once again for its die-cutting requirements. This unique configuration will ensure the company remains at the cutting-edge of corrugated and solid board production in terms of quality and customer service!”