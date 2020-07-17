Nestlé Waters North America aims to use 25% rPET across its US domestic portfolio by 2021

Nestlé Waters North America doubles rPET use across US domestic portfolio. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Nestlé Waters North America)

Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) is launching three domestic still water brands in the US in 100% recycled plastic (rPET) packaging as part of its sustainable efforts.

The NWNA’s Ozarka, Deer Park and Zephyrhills water brands will use bottles that are both 100% recyclable and made from 100% recycled plastic.

Planned to be made available in 20oz, 700mL, 1L and 1.5L sizes, the new bottles for the three still water brands will join NWNA’s Poland Spring brand in using 100% rPET bottles.

QR code to be featured on new rPET bottles’ label

The labels on the new bottles will feature QR code to allow consumers to scan and track the journey of the water they are drinking, thus increasing transparency.

NWNA chief sustainability officer and vice-president David Tulauskas said: “We have made significant strides on our journey to use more sustainable packaging.

“Bottles made with other bottles – like these – provide tangible proof that recycling works and the circular economy for plastics is achievable.

“By using recycled plastic, we are breathing new life into existing materials, reducing the need for new plastic and our carbon footprint, and supporting the 757,000 jobs in recycling and reuse activities in the US.”

NWNA said it plans to launch TV, digital and social media campaign this summer in Texas for the Ozarka rPET bottles.

NWNA vice-president and chief marketing officer Yumiko Clevenger-Lee said: “By embedding sustainability into the foundation of our brands, we are able to deliver a superior product experience that also aligns with what our consumers want and what the planet needs.”

Nestlé Waters plans to work with industry, NGOs, governments and consumers to help address the challenges associated with the recycling of PET bottles.

The latest move is part of the water company’s aims to use 25% rPET across its US domestic portfolio by 2021 and reach 50% rPET by 2025.