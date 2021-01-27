Smarties is said to become the first global confectionery brand to switch to recyclable paper packaging

Nestlé is set to launch Smarties confectionery brand in recyclable paper packaging. (Credit: Nestlé)

Nestlé has announced that it will soon launch the Smarties brand in recyclable paper packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The Swiss company stated that the move represents a transition of 90% of the Smarties range, as 10% was already packed in recyclable paper packaging.

Claimed to be the first global confectionery brand to switch to recyclable paper packaging, the Smarties brand with new sustainable packaging is expected to be available in the UK and Ireland by April.

The sustainable initiative allows eliminating up to 250 million plastic packs sold per annum across the world, said Nestlé.

The new designs consist of sharing bags, multipacks and large hexatubes made from coated paper, paper labels or carton board. All these packaging products are manufactured by using from sustainably sourced and recyclable material.

In 2020, the company first launched Smarties sharing block in a recyclable paper wrapper, which is said to be a crucial step forward in the overall packaging transition.

Nestlé will now launch Smarties blocks with a brand new, playful mould and three flavours, including milk chocolate and white chocolate featuring mini Smarties and orange flavoured chocolate featuring orange mini Smarties. The 90g blocks will available in retailers in February.

Nestlé confectionery global head Alexander von Maillot said: “Moving Smarties packaging to recyclable paper is one of our key sustainable packaging initiatives in the confectionery category.

“It is a further step in realising Nestlé’s ambition to make all of our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025 and to reduce our use of virgin plastics by one third in the same period.”

Nestlé already announced that it will invest £1.6bn to replace virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics, as well as boost the development of sustainable packaging solutions.

The company also signed the European Plastics Pact to achieve 100% recyclable or reusable packaging and minimise the use of virgin plastics by one third by 2025.

In September last year, Nestle unveiled new plans to improve and develop more sustainable packaging, adding to the 87% of its packaging that is already recyclable or reusable.