Nestlé Philippines partners with CEMEX to divert plastic waste in Cebu. (Credit: Nestlé.)

Nestlé Philippines has collaborated with CEMEX Holdings Philippines, a construction materials provider, to collect and divert plastic waste laminates from landfills in Cebu province.

Both companies have also signed a partnership agreement before the commencement of Covid-19 quarantine imposed in the country.

Nestlé Philippines said that the agreement signed with CEMEX is one of its initiatives under a long-term plastic waste collection and recovery programme.

Nestlé to source waste plastic laminates from cities and municipalities in Cebu

As part of the partnership, Nestlé Philippines will collect post-consumer soft plastics through its programme partners and authorised transportation provider.

The collected soft plastics will be pre-processed and transported to the CEMEX’s subsidiary APO Cement’s facility located in Tinaan, Naga City in Cebu, where the plastics will be co-processed.

Nestlé will source the waste plastic laminates from different cities and municipalities in Cebu.

CEMEX president and CEO Ignacio Mijares Elizondo said: “We’re very excited to jumpstart our partnership with Nestlé, the largest food and beverage conglomerate in the world.

“We recognise and gladly support Nestlé’s commitment to tackling plastic waste. CEMEX and Nestlé have a shared vision to make a significant difference and contribute to the economic, social and environmental growth of the Philippines.

“A green environment will always be at the centre of CEMEX’s ‘Build A Nation Together’ CSR efforts. Our advocacies are dedicated to uplift lives, communities, and protect the environment.”

Nestlé said that the cement kiln co-processing of plastic is preferable to landfill and physical treatment in the Philippines.

In 2018, Nestlé has unveiled its plan to achieve 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

The Swiss food and beverage company aims to prevent none of its packaging, particularly plastic, going to landfills, the oceans, or as litter.