Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences will help bring functional, safe and environmentally friendly packaging solutions to the market

Image: Nestlé headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. Photo: courtesy of flickr / Nestlé.

Swiss food and drink processing company Nestlé has launched the Institute of Packaging Sciences for the food industry.

Part of fundamental research entity Nestlé Research in Switzerland, the new institute allows the company to develop functional, safe and environmentally friendly packaging solutions and minimise plastic packaging waste.

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said: “Our vision is a world in which none of our packaging ends up in landfill or as litter. To achieve this we introduce reusable packaging solutions and pioneer environmentally friendly packaging materials.

“Furthermore, we support the development of local recycling infrastructure and deposit schemes to help shape a waste-free world.”

Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences for the food industry

Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences will work on multiple science and technology areas, including reusable packaging, simplified packaging materials, recycled packaging materials and high-performance barrier papers.

The institute will also focus on the development of bio-based, compostable and biodegradable materials.

Nestlé has already introduced new packaging solutions as part of its 2025 packaging commitments.

Within one year, Nestlé packaging experts and suppliers developed recyclable paper packaging for products such as the Nesquik All Natural cocoa powder and the YES! snack bars.

Nestlé CTO Stefan Palzer said: “Nestlé experts are co-developing and testing new environmentally friendly packaging materials and systems together with our development centers, suppliers, research institutions and start-ups.”

In June this year, the company announced plans to introduce the colour-coded Nutri-Score labelling system on its food and drinks packaging in Europe.

The Swiss consumer goods giant said that the Nutri-Score labelling system will be brought in by the end of 2019 in nations that currently support the front-of-pack labelling scheme.

In March this year, Nestlé collaborated with global resource management firm Veolia to tackle plastics leakage into the environment and develop recycling schemes.

Under the partnership, Nestlé and Veolia will work on waste collection, sorting and recycling of plastic material, with a specific focus on flexible plastic packaging.