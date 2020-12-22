The company has processed 400 tonnes of liquefied plastic waste at its refinery in Finland for the first time

Neste intends to use liquefied plastic waste as a raw material at its fossil oil refinery to upgrade it into quality drop-in feedstock for the production of new plastics. (Credit: Neste)

Finnish oil refining and marketing company Neste has completed the first industrial-scale processing run with liquefied waste plastic in Finland.

The company has processed 400 tonnes of liquefied plastic waste at its Finnish refinery, an amount that is said to correspond to the annual amount of plastic waste generated by 20,000 average European citizens.

Neste stated that it processed liquefied waste plastic at an industrial scale for the first time. The packaging and mixed waste plastics have been upgraded into quality recycled feedstock for petrochemical industry uses during the run.

The Finnish firm is also planning to process more than one million tonnes of waste plastic per annum from 2030 onwards.

The company also intends to increase the volumes of liquefied waste plastic processing gradually to continue learning and developing the value chains and processing technologies.

Neste has already started preparation for next processing runs in 2021 at its oil refinery in Porvoo.

Earlier to the trial, Neste conducted broad research and laboratory tests and carried out comprehensive analyses related to production assets and processes to ensure the feasibility and safety of processing of the new recycled raw material.

Neste was supported by its partner Ravago in the sourcing of liquefied waste plastic for the first processing run.

The company, along with Ravago and various other plastics value chain partners, is involved in the development of chemical recycling technologies and capabilities to facilitate recycling of plastic waste streams that are not suitable for mechanical recycling and dedicated for incineration or landfills.

Neste oil products executive vice president Marko Pekkola said: “The trial run is a result of great cooperation throughout the Neste organization. We have technically advanced refineries and the required expertise in refining low-quality waste and residue raw materials into high-quality end products.

“These factors will enable us to reach our goal to develop Porvoo refinery towards co-processing renewable and circular raw materials.”

In November this year, Neste introduced a new renewable and recycled raw material, which enables to replace virgin fossil feedstock in the production of plastics and chemicals for a wide range of applications.