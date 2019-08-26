With new doorstep recycling programme, the Nespresso Chinese customers can now better recycle their capsules

Image: Nespresso and JD Logistics collaborate have collaborated on doorstep recycling service in China. Photo: courtesy of JD.com.

Nestlé’s operating unit Nespresso has selected JD Logistics to provide doorstep recycling service for the customers in China.

Through leveraging JD’s nationwide in-house logistics network, Nespresso’s doorstep recycling programme will help Chinese customers to improve their recycling of capsules.

Nespresso Greater China business executive officer Alfonso Troisi said: “It’s a great honor to work with JD for this project. Sustainable development is Nespresso’s brand responsibility, as well as the core concept of our business strategy.

“With the support of JD’s premium in-house logistics network, we will be able to reach more consumers and recycle more than ever before. We believe that we can achieve 100% recycling capacity all over the world in 2020.”

Doorstep recycling service for Chinese customers

JD has designed a recycling page that was seamlessly integrated with Nespresso’s WeChat mini-programme to facilitate the doorstep recycling service.

The mini-programme can be used by any Nespresso drinker across the country. They have to schedule a JD courier to come to their door and collect their used coffee capsules on either the same day or the next day.

Earlier, the service was only provided for deliveries to Nespresso Boutique locations or selected B2B customers such as offices, restaurants or hotels.

Depending on the user’s location, JD will deliver the used Nespresso capsules to the nearest recycling plant, in Beijing, Shanghai or Guangzhou.

The aluminium from the capsules will be turned into novelty gift products such as Nespresso-branded knives, and the used coffee grounds will serve as fertiliser for Nespresso’s eco-farm on Chongming Island, by the Yangtze River near Shanghai.

JD Logistics key account management head Wei Tang said: “Environmental protection is a huge priority for us so we are thrilled to be part of this initiative.

“Working with Nespresso to leverage our logistics is making it easier than ever for consumers and businesses to do their part to be green.”

In November 2018, Nestlé Nespresso pledged to use responsibly sourced aluminium from the metals and mining firm Rio Tinto to produce its coffee capsules.