Packaging by Neopost’s CVP Everest system can auto-box 1,100 custom-fit packages per hour. (Credit: Francesco Romeo from Pixabay)

Packaging by Neopost, a division of Neopost Group, has launched new fit-to-size auto-boxing technology, CVP Everest.

The new high-velocity automated packaging technology, which requires only one or two operators, is designed to auto-box 1,100 custom-fit packages per hour.

Additionally, the technology features a patented closing technology, offering a more efficient and sustainable packaging process to operators.

In one seamless process, the CVP Everest can measure, construct, seal, weigh and label each single- or multi-item order with either soft or hard goods.

Packaging by Neopost automated packaging solutions North American director Steve Brandt said: “With the launch of the CVP Everest, retailers can now build upon the groundbreaking results of the CVP Impack to achieve exponential increases in throughput and an even higher return on investment.

“The CVP Everest’s ability to create the smallest package every three seconds using only one or two operators optimizes all steps of parcel fulfilment. It also solves many business challenges, like labour shortages, reduces material and shipping costs, and ensures a successful peak shipping season.”

CVP Everest allows packaging of smaller items

Packaging by Neopost said that the CVP Everest allows the packaging of smaller items that are traditionally not with a tape-sealed system.

The firm, in a statement, said: “By creating the smallest parcel possible, more orders can fit in each trailer, greatly reducing a retailer’s carbon footprint while saving significant time and money on packaging and shipping costs.”

The solution can also affix a custom-fit lid to each package for a faster fulfilment process using its patented glueing system, the firm noted.

Additionally, the system offers single or dual induct stations with one or two operators to produce high-volume speeds while maximising operational efficiency. It can eliminate up to 20 packing stations.

The firm noted that the solution can create fit-to-size packages by reducing package volumes by up to 50% and cut corrugate material by 20% while eliminating void fill.

The system’s patented glueing system is desorbed to create a fully corrugate package while allowing it to be easily recycled compared to taped packages.

In 2018, ProShip, a Neopost company, announced plans to offer leasing options for the CVP automated packaging solution, in addition to the traditional capital purchase option.