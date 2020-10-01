The fully recyclable tube + cap is designed for use in health and beauty, food and pharma packaging applications

Neopac's first recyclable mono-material tube with HDPE flip-top cap. (Credit: Hoffmann Neopac AG.)

Swiss packaging solutions provider Hoffmann Neopac has developed new polyethylene (PE)-based tubes featuring high-density polyethylene (HDPE) flip-top caps.

The fully recyclable tube + cap is designed for use in health and beauty, food and pharma packaging applications. The cap is also being offered in screw-top formats.

The mono-material tube’s body, shoulder and caps are all made using a single material family.

Neopac development engineer Simon Böhlen said: “Achieved in collaboration with a long-time supplier, the new HDPE flip-top caps overcome the last hurdle to fully recyclable tube packaging – namely, the ability to form functional closures from the same material as the tube body and shoulder.

“Health & beauty, food and pharmaceuticals brands can now assure their increasingly sustainability-conscious customers that the packaging in which their products are housed has the lowest possible environmental impact, as we move toward a fully circular packaging economy.”

New PE tubes with flip-top caps to be launched from November

The firm plans to launch the recyclable fully mono-material PE tubes with a flip-top cap as stock solutions with the new printing service DigitAll360° from November this year.

Hoffmann Neopac said it has launched its full PE Cap range for all Neopac’s PE, COEX, EcoDesign or Polyfoil Range as well as a comprehensive portfolio of PE screw caps.

Currently, the firm is developing next-generation, HDPE-optimised high-performance barrier tubes that offer superior decoration options.

In February this year, Hoffmann Neopac has purchased the production lines for hinged lid cans from Trivium Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition forms part of Hoffmann’s efforts to expand market presence in the European speciality cans segment.