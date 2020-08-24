Navitor had invested in machinery and technologies to expand its packaging substrate options, print processes and post-printing embellishments

Navitor is working to meet the unique packaging requirements of cannabis and CBD industries. (Credit: Julia Teichmann from Pixabay)

Navitor has introduced a new packaging solution to boost functionality and better promote the brands.

The company is expanding its packaging product portfolio as companies focus on customisation to effectively differentiate themselves in a crowded and competitive environment.

Navitor’s investments in machinery and technologies will enable the company to expand its packaging substrate options, print processes and post-printing embellishments.

Navitor stated that strategically sourcing quality paperboard and adding printing processes help meet medium to short-run print requirements and efficiently handle laminate and coating applications, thereby enabling to enhance the visual appeal and production improvements.

Navitor focuses on offering extra protection from scratches, abrasion and manipulation

The company has focused to enhance the aesthetic of the packages and offer extra protection from scratches, abrasion and manipulation.

Navitor combined finishing technologies with other components such as foil stamping, embossing or debossing to create customised boxes.

The firm uses lamination options such as soft-touch, spot UV or raised UV to highlight logos or specific elements of the brand.

Navitor is employing dedicated engineers to support the unique packaging requirements of cannabis and CBD industries.

Navitor division FolderWorks president Rustin Luedtke said: “Brands that put effort and thought into creative packaging to tell their story, make personal connections and create experiences that keep consumers not just coming back but influencing others to buy the products.

“That’s why Navitor invested and expanded solutions to offer standard and customised packaging with innovative finishing and embellishing enhancements.”

In July, Ventiv Design introduced a new sustainable and anti-counterfeit packaging line to better meet the requirements of the nascent cannabis industry.