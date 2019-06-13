Nature's Way, a provider of vitamins and supplements, has unveiled a new sustainable packaging with an advanced square design for its herbal line.

Image: Nature's Way has unveiled new sustainable packaging for herbal line. Photo: courtesy of TricorBraun.

Nature’s Way has collaborated with packaging firm TricorBraun to design a new sustainable packaging for its herbal line, which includes more than 300 items such as Ginkgold, Saw Palmetto, Ginger Root, Activated Charcoal and Turmeric.

The new packaging has been made from 97% post-consumer recycled plastics to help reduce impact on the environment.

Nature’s Way brand manager Dan Countryman said: “At Nature’s Way, we are always striving to improve our sustainability practices and know it’s also a core value of our consumers.

“We often talk about how ‘We Go Where Herbs Grow Best’ to bring consumers the best the Earth has to offer, and in tandem with that promise, we know that we need to respect and care for the planet that provides those gifts.”

Over the next few months, Nature’s Way will provide its herbal products in the new sustainable packaging at Sprouts, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Publix, Wakefern and CVS stores, in addition to local natural grocery stores and online retailers such as Amazon.

Nature’s Way has diverted more than 70% of waste to recycling facilities over the last several years, as part of its sustainable efforts. The current initiative is believed to help the company to reuse 3,500 tonnes of plastic per annum.

TricorBraun marketing, design and engineering SVP Becky Donner said: “Square bottles are not common in the supplement industry, and this new design brings a fresh look to capture consumer attention at retail shelves, while also tying together the herbal line in a cohesive way.

“We are honored to partner with Nature’s Way to create innovative packaging that supports their mission.”

Established in 1969, Nature’s Way product portfolio is comprised of Fortify probiotics, Alive! Multivitamins, as well as oils and herbal remedies.

TricorBraun produces packaging products such as plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles for a wide array of customer end markets. It operates over 40 locations across North America and around the world.