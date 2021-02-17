Nature Valley Crunchy granola bar is packaged in the sustainable plastic film wrapper, which is designated as Store Drop-Off recyclable by How2Recycle

Nature Valley has introduced first-ever store drop-off recyclable snack bar wrapper. (Credit: Business Wire)

General Mills brand Nature Valley has introduced a new store drop-off recyclable snack bar wrapper, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Nature Valley Crunchy granola bar is packaged in the plastic film wrapper, which is designated as Store Drop-Off recyclable by How2Recycle.

The newly packaged bars are launched as part of the company’s strategy to achieve its commitment to using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

General Mills stated that it not patenting the sustainable wrapper to allow other food brands to apply the technology to their product portfolios.

The wrapper, which is developed in collaboration with Nature Valley R&D scientists and packaging partners, is produced using advanced film processing with polyethylene polymers.

Upon recycling, the materials can be used to manufacture products such as synthetic lumber and decking equipment.

Nature Valley’s new packaging provides the barrier required to preserve the product’s freshness and enhance shelf life.

General Mills is planning to use the wrapper technology across Nature Valley’s portfolio of snacks, as well as plans to expand to the company’s other brands and products.

Nature Valley’s newly packaged Crunchy granola bars are provided to the consumers from this spring via all major retailers.

General Mills chief sustainability and social impact officer Mary Jane Melendez said: “This advancement led by Nature Valley demonstrates that big, innovative thinking can empower and enable consumers to take small steps, like recycling a wrapper through Store Drop-Off, to make a significant difference in the health of our planet.

“It’s up to brands like Nature Valley and others in the snack industry to make these changes and do our part to protect the environment for generations to come.”